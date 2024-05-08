Sage Investment Advisers LLC Sells 11,400 Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in EVgo were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in EVgo by 1.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in EVgo by 7.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in EVgo by 43.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in EVgo by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 288,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in EVgo in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $104,151.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 19,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $58,089.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,973. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $104,151.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,230 shares of company stock valued at $167,409 in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EVgo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVGO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,725,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,335. EVgo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.53.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $55.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of EVgo from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

EVgo Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

