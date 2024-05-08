STERIS (NYSE:STE) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.050-9.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.5 billion-$5.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.7 billion. STERIS also updated its FY25 guidance to $9.05 to $9.25 EPS.

STERIS Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of STE traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.09. 938,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,991. STERIS has a 12 month low of $185.22 and a 12 month high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.01.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that STERIS will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 36.43%.

STE has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $239.60.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

