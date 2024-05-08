STERIS (NYSE:STE) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.050-9.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.5 billion-$5.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.7 billion. STERIS also updated its FY25 guidance to $9.05 to $9.25 EPS.
STERIS Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of STE traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.09. 938,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,991. STERIS has a 12 month low of $185.22 and a 12 month high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.01.
STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that STERIS will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
STERIS Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
STE has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $239.60.
Read Our Latest Research Report on STE
STERIS Company Profile
STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than STERIS
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Generac Powers Ahead on the Electrification Mega-Trend
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.