DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) PT Lowered to $40.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 116.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DV. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut shares of DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.47.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DV

DoubleVerify Stock Down 39.6 %

Shares of DV traded down $12.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.47. 18,200,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,978. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.11.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DoubleVerify news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $563,344.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,018.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,340.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,004. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DV. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 75,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 15.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 41.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.