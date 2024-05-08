MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $66.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.55 million. MannKind’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

MannKind Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of MNKD stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $4.40. 1,960,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,856,544. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -88.00 and a beta of 1.34. MannKind has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $5.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

