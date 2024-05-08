Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up 1.0% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 132,032,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,780,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,121,857 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,466,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,238,000 after acquiring an additional 480,055 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,193,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,138,000 after acquiring an additional 528,714 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,903,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,671,000 after buying an additional 146,916 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,416,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,338,000 after buying an additional 390,939 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,140. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.07. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.95.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.148 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.