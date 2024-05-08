iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,617 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,813.3% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,963 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 128,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 24,242 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 190,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 100,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.86. 1,886,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,316,422. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.02. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $46.35.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1498 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

