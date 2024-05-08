Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 412,749 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 402% compared to the typical daily volume of 82,301 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.99.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.23. 18,625,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,839,504. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $61.76. The firm has a market cap of $213.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 356,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.