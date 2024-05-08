ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.450-1.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.8 billion-$4.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion. ARM also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.45-1.65 EPS.
ARM Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of ARM stock traded down 1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 106.07. 12,144,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,879,556. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 120.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of 90.88. ARM has a fifty-two week low of 46.50 and a fifty-two week high of 164.00.
ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 762.50 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ARM will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ARM Company Profile
Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.
