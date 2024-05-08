8,508 Shares in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Bought by Sage Investment Advisers LLC

Sage Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlanta Braves during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Atlanta Braves during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Atlanta Braves during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Atlanta Braves from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlanta Braves has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Atlanta Braves Price Performance

NASDAQ BATRK traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $39.13. 113,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,432. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.19. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.95 and a 12 month high of $50.15.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $67.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.94 million. Analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.