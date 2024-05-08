Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.600-3.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Celanese from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered Celanese from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.56.

NYSE:CE traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.62 and a 200-day moving average of $147.23. Celanese has a 52-week low of $99.33 and a 52-week high of $172.16.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Celanese had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celanese will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.43 per share, with a total value of $93,388.71. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,588. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.69 per share, for a total transaction of $219,366.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,934,933.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.43 per share, with a total value of $93,388.71. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

