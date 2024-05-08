Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $284.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,485. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $208.16 and a fifty-two week high of $291.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $282.35 and its 200-day moving average is $266.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

