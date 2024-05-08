Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Position Increased by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,724 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $8,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 231,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,433,000 after buying an additional 16,532 shares during the period. PACK Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,612,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,312,000 after buying an additional 51,742 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 67,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 37,749 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BNDX traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $48.80. 21,689,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,304,462. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average of $48.89. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0892 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

