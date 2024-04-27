BTIG Research Increases LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Price Target to $14.00

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BTIG Research from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of LifeMD from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.40.

NASDAQ LFMD opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.42 million, a PE ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.43. LifeMD has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $12.05.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $44.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that LifeMD will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFMD. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of LifeMD by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 688,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after buying an additional 132,850 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $815,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $577,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $465,000. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

