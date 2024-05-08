Scout24 SE to Issue Dividend of $0.42 (OTCMKTS:SCCTY)

Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCCTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.4236 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.
Scout24 Price Performance
SCCTY stock remained flat at $26.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. Scout24 has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $27.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.75.
About Scout24
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Scout24
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Generac Powers Ahead on the Electrification Mega-Trend
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.