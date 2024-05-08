Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.350-2.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $840.0 million-$860.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $845.5 million. Helios Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.35-2.75 EPS.

Helios Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HLIO stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $48.33. 136,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,324. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 0.93. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $67.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.76.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.87 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

Helios Technologies Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

