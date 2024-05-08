Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Plans Dividend of $0.19

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.194 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Up 0.6 %

SCGLY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,381. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $5.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average is $5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 3.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCGLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Société Générale Société anonyme presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

