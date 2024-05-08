SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0349 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.
SMA Solar Technology Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SMTGY remained flat at $5.47 during midday trading on Wednesday. 128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280. SMA Solar Technology has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $11.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average of $5.82.
About SMA Solar Technology
