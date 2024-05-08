SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0349 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMTGY remained flat at $5.47 during midday trading on Wednesday. 128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280. SMA Solar Technology has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $11.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average of $5.82.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

