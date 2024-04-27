TD Securities Lowers RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target to C$21.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on REI.UN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$21.21.

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$17.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.08. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$16.32 and a 12-month high of C$21.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.72. The stock has a market cap of C$5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.92 and a beta of 1.26.

In other RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Rocky Kim sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total transaction of C$31,180.86. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

