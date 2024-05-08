SOLVE (SOLVE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $148,514.49

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 8th. One SOLVE token can now be bought for about $0.0193 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $14.18 million and $148,514.49 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002255 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

