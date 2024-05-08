The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Stock Price Down 0%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) shares fell 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $442.05 and last traded at $443.78. 310,926 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,343,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $443.80.

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $406.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.23. The firm has a market cap of $145.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,330 shares of company stock worth $11,713,578 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,012,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,319,470,000 after purchasing an additional 338,181 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,693,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,842,192,000 after acquiring an additional 412,383 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,518,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,128,693,000 after purchasing an additional 152,474 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,195,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,004,153,000 after acquiring an additional 27,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,953,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,910,897,000 after purchasing an additional 274,989 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

