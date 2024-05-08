Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. Invests $903,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,464 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Boeing by 65.0% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Melius reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.41.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock traded up $3.64 on Wednesday, reaching $180.35. 4,872,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,552,631. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.14. The company has a market cap of $110.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

