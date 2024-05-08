Keller Group (LON:KLR) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,150.00

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,150 ($14.45) and last traded at GBX 1,148 ($14.42), with a volume of 1618605 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,142 ($14.35).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.33) price target on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,035.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 905.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £833.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 943.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 31.30 ($0.39) per share. This is a positive change from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $13.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. Keller Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3,719.01%.

In related news, insider Kerry Porritt bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 934 ($11.73) per share, with a total value of £140,100 ($176,005.03). 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services.

