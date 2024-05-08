Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.30 and last traded at $37.29. Approximately 732,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 6,912,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.59.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average of $37.07. The stock has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter worth $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

