Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $185.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TTWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $177.61.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $144.47 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $119.57 and a one year high of $171.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.33 and a 200 day moving average of $152.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the transaction, the president now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at $9,910,799.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

