Saxon Interests Inc. Acquires New Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,000. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 1.2% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
VIOV traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.42. 57,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.65. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $70.68 and a 52-week high of $90.33.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile
The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.