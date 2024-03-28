Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH) Short Interest Update

Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 110.1% from the February 29th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steakholder Foods

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steakholder Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steakholder Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Steakholder Foods in the third quarter worth $122,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steakholder Foods by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 96,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 47,185 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steakholder Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 4.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steakholder Foods Price Performance

Shares of STKH stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 96,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,868. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66. Steakholder Foods has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.69.

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, April 4th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, April 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, April 4th.

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter in Israel. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of stem cells and differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

