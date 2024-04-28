Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.07 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IWD stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.05. 1,773,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,531. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $179.56.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

