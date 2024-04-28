Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWOB. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period.

Shares of VWOB stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.40. The stock had a trading volume of 153,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,834. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.3155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

