Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in Progressive by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 10,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Progressive by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 832,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,679,000 after acquiring an additional 21,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Progressive by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 711,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,258,000 after acquiring an additional 17,446 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $749,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 10,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,139 shares of company stock worth $7,458,139. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR traded down $2.04 on Friday, reaching $208.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,628,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,081. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $216.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.45 and a 200-day moving average of $177.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $121.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Progressive from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.88.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

