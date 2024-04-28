Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 69.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 38.5% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 5.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 118,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,327,000 after acquiring an additional 37,685 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Argus downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,408,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,197. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.90. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

