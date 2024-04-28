25,072 Shares in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Bought by Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,072 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 83.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the third quarter worth $234,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

IRDM stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,367,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,132. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $65.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 149.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 247.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRDM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair cut Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Iridium Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

