Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Invests $870,000 in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. Florin Court Capital LLP grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth $219,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

SKYY traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.99. 81,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.40. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $97.78.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

