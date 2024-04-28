Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Takes $816,000 Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Blackstone by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 303,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,348,000 after acquiring an additional 15,875 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $3,734,000. Kampmann Melissa S. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,314,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Blackstone by 1,722.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 504,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,046,000 after acquiring an additional 476,768 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 536.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.49. 2,962,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,161,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.92 and a 1-year high of $133.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.49.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 132.86%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.62 per share, with a total value of $301,488.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,133.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock worth $37,816,476. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.65.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

