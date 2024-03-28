Parisi Gray Wealth Management Sells 6,267 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,267 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.8% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.78. 635,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,964,665. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The firm has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.18.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

