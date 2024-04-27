First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.
First BanCorp. has increased its dividend by an average of 41.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. First BanCorp. has a dividend payout ratio of 35.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First BanCorp. to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.8%.
First BanCorp. Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FBP traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.24. 879,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,253. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.97.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $858,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,126,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,339,000.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $858,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,126,325 shares in the company, valued at $19,339,000.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 57,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $998,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,007.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,278,784 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have issued reports on FBP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.
First BanCorp. Company Profile
First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
