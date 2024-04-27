Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Reduces Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lessened its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.12. 3,049,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,678,670. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.46. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.