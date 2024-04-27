Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of TSE CRR.UN traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$12.92. The company had a trading volume of 97,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,332. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.44. The stock has a market cap of C$1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.86. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$11.68 and a 1-year high of C$15.69.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$16.00 price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

In related news, Director Michael Harold Vels acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.85 per share, with a total value of C$90,025.00. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.