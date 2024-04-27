Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 154 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Globe Life Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Globe Life Inc. now owns 233,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,715,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Vicus Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,726,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,222,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,499. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $67.47 and a 52 week high of $81.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.56 and a 200-day moving average of $76.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.3181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

