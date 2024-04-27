Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (GDV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (TSE:GDV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Global Dividend Growth Split Trading Up 1.1 %

GDV stock traded up 0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 9.93. 17,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,618. Global Dividend Growth Split has a 12 month low of 7.65 and a 12 month high of 10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.81 million and a P/E ratio of 6.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 9.14.

