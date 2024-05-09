E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $283,000 Stock Holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWTX. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 138,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 76,316 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

SWTX stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.95. 604,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,871. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.11. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $53.92.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2000.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.