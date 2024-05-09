E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $262,000 Investment in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCEP. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the third quarter worth $73,000. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $73.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,897. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.49. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $56.28 and a one year high of $73.67.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners ( NASDAQ:CCEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.85. Equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.78.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Articles

