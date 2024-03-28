West Oak Capital LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

West Oak Capital LLC reduced its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the third quarter worth $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1,040.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the third quarter worth $83,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the third quarter worth $150,000.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BIT stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.97. The company had a trading volume of 38,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,839. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $15.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.97.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.