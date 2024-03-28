West Oak Capital LLC Sells 1,765 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

West Oak Capital LLC decreased its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APTV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $382,261,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Aptiv by 350.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $305,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,372,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,092,966,000 after buying an additional 1,265,774 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth $79,896,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 138.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,289,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $127,121,000 after acquiring an additional 747,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.57.

Aptiv Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Aptiv stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,619. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.90. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $71.01 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

