Primis Financial Corp. (FRST) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.
Primis Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 22.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Primis Financial to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.
Primis Financial Stock Down 4.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FRST traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 72,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,758. Primis Financial has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $251.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet raised Primis Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Primis Financial
In other Primis Financial news, Director Charles A. Kabbash acquired 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $42,408.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,049.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $91,631. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Primis Financial Company Profile
Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.
