iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Stock Position Decreased by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH cut its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IGIB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.26. 1,560,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,031. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.56. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.187 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

