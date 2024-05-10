DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $36.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.97 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

DHI Group Stock Performance

DHX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.43. 62,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,996. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.72 million, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average is $2.49. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $4.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

Featured Articles

