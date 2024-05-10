Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by OLD Republic International Corp

OLD Republic International Corp decreased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health accounts for approximately 2.2% of OLD Republic International Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. OLD Republic International Corp owned 0.24% of Cardinal Health worth $59,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,207,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CAH stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.93. 408,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,496. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.90 and a 1 year high of $116.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.11 and a 200 day moving average of $105.16. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAH. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Argus raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

