Darwin Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $307,000.

FVAL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.55. 29,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,194. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $57.22. The company has a market cap of $788.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.13.

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

