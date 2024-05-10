iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($1.81)-($1.74) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($1.38). The company issued revenue guidance of $167-$172 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $167.01 million. iRobot also updated its FY24 guidance to ($3.13)-($2.71) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IRBT. StockNews.com raised iRobot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on iRobot from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.06. 530,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,606. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.28. iRobot has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $51.49.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $307.54 million for the quarter. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 84.78% and a negative net margin of 34.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that iRobot will post -4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Colin M. Angle sold 179,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $2,057,104.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,573.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

