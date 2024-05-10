Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.06.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.09.

Shares of NASDAQ ALAB traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.85. 1,033,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,953,926. Astera Labs has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $95.21.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,940,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

